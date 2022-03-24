 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tornado damages two homes in Carroll County, weather service confirms

Tornado vortex signature

Red and green colors in close proximity indicate a tight rotation capable of producing a tornado in Franklin County on Tuesday evening. While this resulted in a tornado warning, shown by the red box, no tornado was observed. However, one did strike farther south in Carroll County later in the evening, damaging two homes.

 Courtesy RadarScope

A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Wednesday survey.

The tornado was rated EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which ranges from 0 for weakest to 5 for most powerful. Peak winds were estimated at 122 mph as the tornado moved along a path nearly 2 miles long and 125 yards wide between Gladesboro and Laurel Fork in Carroll County from 9:45 to 9:47 p.m.

A two-story home was "shifted off its foundation and had its roof torn off," the weather service reported in its survey. A modular home also had its roof partially removed and numerous trees were snapped.

No injuries or fatalities occurred in the tornado.

Strong to severe thunderstorms developed mostly south and east of Roanoke on Tuesday evening along a warm front pushing northward. Temperatures were well into the 60s to near 70 south of front, while they hung in the upper 40s to lower 50s north of the front.

Winds aloft were very strong to provide spin to storm cells, but instability was lacking without much sun-warmed air near the surface, limiting the severe threat to a few isolated occurrences.

A tornado warning was also issued for a short time earlier for northeast Franklin County and southwest Bedford County, including communites along the west side of Smith Mountain Lake, after radar detected a tight circulation near Rocky Mount tracking north-northeast. That circulation soon dissipated, however, apparently without spawning a tornado.

The weather service said a "tornado debris signature" was evident on its Doppler radar in Carroll County, indicating objects picked up by the tornado and tossed high aloft.

No additional thunderstorms are expected until possibly late next week.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

