Tornado may have visited Virginia Tech on Tuesday, county says

A possible tornado was spotted Tuesday evening near Southgate Drive on Virginia Tech's campus — but witnesses could not confirm whether it touched down, a Montgomery County Emergency Services reported Wednesday.

Montgomery County experienced flooding in some areas due to Tuesday night's rain, driven by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. There also were two motor vehicle crashes blamed on water on the road, Brandon Winesett, the county's deputy coordinator for emergency services, wrote in an email. Emergency services staff were working with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service on Wednesday morning to assess storm-related damages, Winesett wrote.

The National Weather Service is calling for continued rain off and on Wednesday as Ida continues to move to the northeast. More local strong storms are possible this afternoon, along with possible tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.

A flash flood watch is in effect through Wednesday evening for an area that includes Montgomery, Roanoke, Floyd and Botetourt counties.

Winesett wrote that besides the possible tornado sighting near Southgate Drive, at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, there was a second tornado warning based on the National Weather Service's radar data. There were no confirmed sightings of a second tornado, Winesett wrote.

