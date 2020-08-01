Tornado touches down in Botetourt County, no immediate reports of damage

What the National Weather Service described as a “confirmed tornado” triggered a series of warnings for Botetourt County early Saturday evening.
Several images and videos posted to social media showed the tornado just east of Fincastle.
Fire-EMS Chief Jason Ferguson said there have been no emergency calls or reports of damage by mid-evening.
Storm chasers on social media had also posted images and video of a rotating storm in Bedford County earlier in the afternoon, but no tornado was reported there.
