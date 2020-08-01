You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tornado touches down in Botetourt County, no immediate reports of damage
0 comments

Tornado touches down in Botetourt County, no immediate reports of damage

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

What the National Weather Service described as a “confirmed tornado” triggered a series of warnings for Botetourt County early Saturday evening.

Several images and videos posted to social media showed the tornado just east of Fincastle.

Fire-EMS Chief Jason Ferguson said there have been no emergency calls or reports of damage by mid-evening.

Storm chasers on social media had also posted images and video of a rotating storm in Bedford County earlier in the afternoon, but no tornado was reported there.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Aqua Zumba at Kirk Family YMCA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News