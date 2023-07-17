The regional tourism development and marketing office thinks the Roanoke Valley has a shot at hosting national championship bike races including Olympic trials and major gravel biking contests for USA Cycling, an official said Monday.

Landon Howard, who directs Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, said he has been told the Roanoke area is a preferred place for the races as well as a satellite branch of USA Cycling’s headquarters, currently in Colorado. The tourism group has asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin for $10 million to add to its proposal to USA Cycling due later this month, Howard said in a briefing to Roanoke City Council.

USA Cycling is the national governing body for cycling sports.

Brendan Quirk, its president and CEO, “came here and asked if we would consider having a portion of their headquarters move from Colorado Springs to Roanoke and to this region,” Howard said.

Quirk was already in the area for USA Cycling’s Amateur Road National Championships in June, four days of races in Franklin County, Roanoke County and Roanoke under an previously ratified agreement between the cycling group and Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

USA Cycling would base its headquarters-level activities related to road and gravel racing in Roanoke, Howard said. Those are two of the cycling types that the nonprofit organization supports; others are track, mountain bike, cyclocross and BMX, its website said.

Giving further details of Quirk’s visit, Howard added that USA Cycling “asked us for the next five years to host the top level pro-am race, which would be the highest level race and that would actually include Olympic trials for Paris in 2024 and most likely Olympic trials for 2028.”

Knoxville, Tennessee, has hosted the annual event called the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships, but Howard thinks it could be moved to Roanoke next year.

Finally, Howard added, “we also would get the gravel championships starting in two years for a total of four years that would bring in about 2,000 people per racing event.” Training events, including for athletes interested in the Tour de France, and a venue for Roanoke economic developers to woo companies at the Paris Olympics, are also possibilities, he said.

The tourism group has before successfully lured a biking organization to the area. In 2022, a top U.S. women’s bike racing team with medal-winning Olympic athletes chose the Roanoke Valley as its hub of operations and training grounds.

Christian Martinez, Youngkin’s deputy press secretary, said the governor’s office had no comment on Howard’s announcement.

Howard said that, should Youngkin not respond to the funding request in time for VBR to meet the July 28 application deadline, VBR would ask for more time to apply.

“We are working as if this is going to happen,” Howard said.

Minneapolis, Minnesota; Fort Worth, Texas; and Louisville, Kentucky, also want the opportunity, according to Howard. But he emphasized that USA Cycling wants to be in Roanoke.

“It’s ours to lose,” Howard said.

Council member Peter Volosin asked, “How definite is that $10 million given that there is no [state] budget right now for the next two years?”

Howard replied, “It’s our understanding, at least from that we’ve been told, is that the governor...does have resources already in his budget that he could commit to that. What it really boils down to is all of us asking and letting him know that this is not just for Roanoke or for this region, Virginia’s Blue Ridge. This is for the state, this is for Virginia. The whole commonwealth ill benefit from this.”

Mayor Sherman Lea sounded pleased.

“That’s big time. That’s national coverage,” Lea told Howard. “I’m hopeful the governor will do what he needs to do in order to make that happen.”