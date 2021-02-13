Tourism collaboration with PBS to promote New River Valley

Localities in the New River Valley are joining together in an effort to increase regional tourism.
The tourism departments from Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties as well as the city of Radford are using $20,000 in grant money from the Virginia Tourism Corporation to make small segments for broadcast on PBS, highlighting the region’s offerings.
Radford Tourism Director Deb Cooney — who applied for the grant and came up with the idea after talking to someone from Blue Ridge PBS — said it makes sense to do this as a group instead of as an individual locality.
“When people come to the area, they don’t stay in one particular locality,” she said. “We want to highlight the New River Valley as a whole, because increasing tourism in the area benefits us all.”
Lisa Bleakley, Montgomery County’s tourism director, said each locality has its own characteristics that make it unique, and working together to highlight those is something each locality is committed to doing.
She pointed to one of the group’s latest endeavors, www.visitnrv.com, as an example of the collaboration. The website links each locality’s individual tourism pages at one online stop, as well as highlighting some of the many activities the region has to offer.
“We are looking to reach a new demographic with these segments,” Bleakley said. “We already have many people coming here for stuff happening at the colleges, but we are targeting a new demographic with the PBS project.”
The segments will be three to five minutes long and will be shown in between the channel’s regularly scheduled programming, according to Cooney.
She said the funds will be spent marketing the series as well as having PBS film and produce the segments.
Cooney said the group is still working out the content aspect of the videos, and that they’ll be shown multiple times after first being released.
She said the idea is to attract people from around the commonwealth to come to the NRV for small trips, noting that Blue Ridge PBS reaches more than 40% of the state.
“Especially during the pandemic, people that like to travel have been coming to areas like this to get out of the house as opposed to planning bigger trips,” Cooney said. “We also want to attract people in the area who may not know about everything there is to do here.”
Radford Mayor David Horton, who has long been a proponent of increasing tourism to the area, said he’d like to see the NRV grow into something similar to Boone, North Carolina, and its neighbors, which work in tandem to highlight the whole area, as opposed to each only marketing their locality’s offerings on an individual basis.
“This would be great for our local businesses as well as increased tax revenue for each locality,” he said.
Local officials have boasted about the array of outdoor activities one can participate in throughout the valley, something that is still doable during the COVID-19 pandemic where social distancing is still a top priority.
The videos are set to be produced and aired during the spring and summer months, Cooney said.
“We hope to have more collaborative efforts like this in the future,” she noted. “Hopefully we can make tourism a more substantial industry in the region going forward utilizing projects like this.”