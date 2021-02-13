Tourism collaboration with PBS to promote New River Valley

“We are looking to reach a new demographic with these segments,” Bleakley said. “We already have many people coming here for stuff happening at the colleges, but we are targeting a new demographic with the PBS project.”

The segments will be three to five minutes long and will be shown in between the channel’s regularly scheduled programming, according to Cooney.

She said the funds will be spent marketing the series as well as having PBS film and produce the segments.

Cooney said the group is still working out the content aspect of the videos, and that they’ll be shown multiple times after first being released.

She said the idea is to attract people from around the commonwealth to come to the NRV for small trips, noting that Blue Ridge PBS reaches more than 40% of the state.

“Especially during the pandemic, people that like to travel have been coming to areas like this to get out of the house as opposed to planning bigger trips,” Cooney said. “We also want to attract people in the area who may not know about everything there is to do here.”