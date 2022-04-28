Town manager says arrangement between water authority and Boones Mill has been beneficial

BOONES MILL — It's been about six months since Boones Mill turned its water and wastewater utility system over to the Western Virginia Water Authority, and Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick said it's already proven to be one of the best decisions the town council has ever made.

Fitzpatrick said water and sewer bills have dropped for a majority of town residents following the system's acquisition by the water authority.

"It depended on whether they were sewer only, water only or water and sewer," Fitzpatrick said. "...We had in town customers and we had out of town customers and the out of town customers were paying a flat fee of $20 plus whatever they were using, because they were outside the town. They've seen significant reduction — that's $20 off their bills automatically."

That, coupled with the switch to the authority's water and sewer rates, are the reasons customer bills may be lower. Also a factor in the acquisition was the cost incurred by the town to run its own water and wastewater systems.

"The town didn't have enough customers to cover the cost of operating the system. It had gotten so expensive to continue to operate we were losing money for the past five years," Fitzpatrick said at an April 20 comprehensive planning input meeting.

Fitzpatrick said the town was losing between $35,000 and $40,000 annually.

The water authority officially acquired the town's system on Nov. 1, but the authority had been operating the system for the town since July 2018.

"We immediately started receiving comments about how much better the quality of the water was, how much more dependable it was. We had I think five different sewer collapses that were fixed," Fitzpatrick said. "As council got to see how well the authority was doing in maintaining and managing the system...council finally decided to sell the system."

Fitzpatrick said the acquisition allowed the town to eliminate nearly $500,000 in debt service, freeing up enough money for a capital improvement budget.

"We've never had that before," Fitzpatrick said.

The path taken by Boones Mill may have appeal for other localities.

The town of Vinton in Roanoke County is on track to hand its water system over to the authority on July 1. At its Thursday, April 21 meeting, the water authority board approved a resolution to acquire Vinton's system.

"This is the biggest merger or acquisition we've ever done," Michael McEvoy, water authority executive director, said during the April 21 board meeting. "We're increasing our customer base by 8.5%."

Boones Mill and Vinton aren't the first to opt for acquisition. According to information on the water authority's website, it added Franklin and Botetourt counties in 2009 and 2015, respectively, and currently contracts to operate systems in the town of Fincastle in Botetourt County.

In 2004, the city of Roanoke and Roanoke County consolidated their water and wastewater operations, forming the water authority. Based in Roanoke, the water authority is funded by ratepayers.

