Town of Buchanan set to make utility improvements, launches real estate improvement initiative

The town of Buchanan plans to allocate American Rescue Plan Act money on improvements to its utility services and on a new real estate grant program intended to enhance properties and effectively increase curb appeal and tax value.

“The approximately $900,000 in funds that the town of Buchanan received from [ARPA] came at a much-needed time,” said Mayor Craig Bryant. “Like most small towns, Buchanan has to continuously work through the needs of maintaining and updating infrastructure, economic and community development and retaining employees to carry out the goals of town council.”

Bryant further spoke about how the decision on his locality’s use of its federal pandemic relief funds followed several deliberations from town council, which formally approved the money for the utility services and new grant program last month.

The federal funds could not have come at a better time, said Buchanan Councilman James Manspile.

“The town council has talked several times in the past few years of how we would budget for replacing aging equipment and moving forward on new technology available to us,” Manspile said. “These funds will benefit the citizens in town in more ways than you would think.”

For the utility improvements, the Botetourt County town will make a number of equipment purchases.

The items are a new trailer-mounted sewer jetter to replace the existing one, which was described as a very outdated and time-consuming machine to operate; a new sewer camera to aid in identifying problems in the lines while making repair efforts more efficient; and a replacement of the lights at the wastewater treatment plant.

“Our citizens are our number one priority, and access to reliable water and sewer systems is paramount,” said Councilman Chris Petty. “We are very fortunate that ARPA funding can be used to ensure … our systems are replaced and are in good working order.”

As far as the new grant program, the recent ARPA funds announcement stated a goal of Buchanan has been to develop an initiative to allow business owners to apply for funds to enhance real estate and increase curb appeal and tax value. The town council eventually voted to create a matching grant program with the federal funds that became effective at the start of the new year.

For the so-called Real Estate Investment Grants program, property owners in the town’s trade, commercial or manufacturing districts can apply for a reimbursable matching grant on up to 50% of the total project cost and up to a maximum of $5,000. The grants must be matched dollar for dollar on the applicable project, which can include facade renovations.

The town has dedicated up to $40,000 on the program, which will provide the funds on a first come, first served basis until they are exhausted.

The town said an applicant is eligible for only one grant in a single fiscal year. The town also said the program began at the start of the new year, but is not retroactive.

In the event a single person owns multiple buildings, a maximum of two grants will be considered per business owner, according to the recent announcement.

“Our businesses have persevered through the challenging [past] few years, and we appreciate them,” said Councilman Chris Witt. “This matching grant funding will help improve and grow businesses in our community. We are excited about the opportunity for these owners.”

Manspile said he hopes the locality, after the real estate grant program funds are used, can find some money to keep the program on at least a limited basis each year.

“The grant is intended to help entrepreneurs restore their properties, preserve the community’s historic resources, while making the process just a little more affordable,” said Harry Gleason, the town’s community development planner. “We know from the past efforts of our merchants that these new renovations will act as a catalyst for investments throughout the business neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding historic residential neighborhoods.”

Buchanan Town Manager Susan McCulloch, on the utility improvements and the real estate grant program, said: “The town of Buchanan is gearing up for improvements and positive changes.”

