Town of Christiansburg and family settle access issue near future park

CHRISTIANSBURG — The town has ironed out the issue of how a family will continue to access its home once a multipurpose public park is completed off the busiest section of Peppers Ferry Road.

Christiansburg will provide a new entrance to the Dadras property that will first cut through an area between a stormwater pond and the parking lot of the NTB-National Tire & Battery and then run behind the business before reaching the family’s land.

The entrance will be located just a short distance west of where Peppers Ferry meets Quin Stuart Boulevard, or the intersection the family has for years used to reach their more than century-old house. Much of the new entrance, however, will follow a path close to that of the existing driveway.

The issue led to an impasse between the family and the town over the past several years.

Joni Dadras, the property owner, said this week she’s glad vehicular access to her property won’t be taken away because of the nearly $18 million park project.

“We were just over it,” Dadras said. “It’s something. I’m not landlocked, so that’s something.”