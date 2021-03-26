Town of Christiansburg and family settle access issue near future park

CHRISTIANSBURG — The town has ironed out the issue of how a family will continue to access its home once a multipurpose public park is completed off the busiest section of Peppers Ferry Road.
Christiansburg will provide a new entrance to the Dadras property that will first cut through an area between a stormwater pond and the parking lot of the NTB-National Tire & Battery and then run behind the business before reaching the family’s land.
The entrance will be located just a short distance west of where Peppers Ferry meets Quin Stuart Boulevard, or the intersection the family has for years used to reach their more than century-old house. Much of the new entrance, however, will follow a path close to that of the existing driveway.
The issue led to an impasse between the family and the town over the past several years.
Joni Dadras, the property owner, said this week she’s glad vehicular access to her property won’t be taken away because of the nearly $18 million park project.
“We were just over it,” Dadras said. “It’s something. I’m not landlocked, so that’s something.”
Christiansburg formally settled the issue this past week when town council, via two 6-0 votes, approved a pair of conveyances that will allow the locality to build the new access drive from Peppers Ferry to the family’s parcel. The measures ensure access to the home will be in a permanent easement across both the NTB property and the park land.
Also, an agreement between the town and the property owners specifies the location, width and material of the drive. Additional landscaping and fencing will be provided by the town at the request of the property owners.
The Dadras family, who has lived at the house for over two decades, currently uses a gravel road that juts out from Peppers Ferry to access their property. The old road is a long vacated alignment of the old Peppers Ferry Road, or Virginia Route 114.
Access to the park itself will come via a portion of a future connector road between Peppers Ferry and Cambria Street. The connector road requires the relocation of the entrance the Dadrases have used.
Town officials have said the connector road is part of an overall plan to improve the safety of the intersection at Peppers Ferry and Quin Stuart.
Joni Dadras had previously disagreed with the town over issues concerning the new entrance, including a proposal to run the drive through the commercial properties in front of her house.
At one point during the discussions, the Dadras family unsuccessfully proposed the town buy their entire property for $750,000. The value of the property for tax purposes is at around $250,000, according to figures previously cited by the town and online property records kept by Montgomery County.
Christiansburg Town Manager Randy Wingfield wrote in an email that he found the price proposed by the family “extreme” and instead opted for a plan to simply relocate the access to the home.
Dadras, however, defended her past proposal, saying the insurance for the property factored into that price. She also argued her home value should be higher due to the adjacent shopping center.
Still, Councilwoman Johana Hicks, otherwise a critic of the park, complimented the Dadras family and the owners of the NTB property on the work and discussions.
The final entrance plan may not have been the most preferred choice, “but it’s something, and it’s better than what we had in the beginning,” Hicks said Tuesday.
Wingfield, in a weekly update to town council, said he called Dadras’ husband to thank the family for their cooperation and give them assurance that the access will be properly built.
“He thanked me and staff for trying to accommodate their requests and he said he thinks highly of the town and all we are doing,” according to Wingfield’s message, which Councilman Henry Showalter provided.
As far as the park is concerned, council approved the long-awaited project late last year. Council members who have touted the project expect it to draw more athletic events to the town, which they anticipate will lead to dining and shopping opportunities and ultimately revenue.