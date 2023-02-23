A tractor-trailer crash in the Bonsack area of eastern Roanoke County temporarily blocked both westbound lanes of traffic Thursday morning.

Roanoke County police said in a press release that the crash occurred at about 7:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of Challenger Avenue Northeast (U.S. 460), near the County Corner gardening center.

The tractor-trailer crossed the four-lane highway, blocking both westbound traffic lanes, with its cab in the right lane and its tail in the median.

"Traffic is being diverted on the shoulder, but is still passable," police said in a press release around 8:30 a.m. "Motorists are advised to find an alternate route. It is not expected the roadway to be closed for a long period of time."

By 9:15 a.m., the roadway had reopened.