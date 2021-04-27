Tractor-trailer driver dies in I-81 wreck

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County.
The single-vehicle crash took place at 3:42 p.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-81 at the 159.5 mile marker. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer ran off the left side of the road, striking a ditch and several trees. It overturned in the median, according to a news release.
Police identified the driver of the tractor-trailer as Thomas Schmidt, 38, of Mansfield, Louisiana. Schmidt, who was wearing his seat belt, died at the scene.
The crash is still being investigated.
Casey Fabris
Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.
