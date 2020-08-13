You are the owner of this article.
Tractor-trailer driver killed in late Wednesday crash on I-81 near I-581 exit
A tractor-trailer driver died following a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 81 near the exit to Interstate 581, according to the Virginia State Police.

A Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck the guardrail and fell off a bridge, the agency said early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday, state police said. The driver died at the scene, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, state police said.

State police said early Thursday morning that the crash remains under investigation and that more information will be disclosed after next-of-kin has been contacted.

The crash prompted the closure of the right lane on the northbound side of I-81 and the closure of the I-581 ramp onto southbound I-81, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Salem District. Those sections of the two roadways have since been reopened.

