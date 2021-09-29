Tractor-trailer driver killed in Tuesday wreck identified as Floyd County man

The truck driver killed in Tuesday's crash on Virginia 8 has been identified as 55-year-old Ronald Bolt, of Willis, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Bolt was helming a tractor-trailer around 3 p.m. when his truck hit a passenger car at the intersection of Childress Road, near Riner, authorities said at the time.

The impact sent the tractor-trailer careening into a house. One person in the house and one person in the passenger car were taken to a hospital. Updates on their conditions weren't immediately available Wednesday.

Bolt was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His name was released after authorities were able to notify his family.

The crash remains under investigation, said a sheriff's spokesman.

