Traffic detours ahead for Hanging Rock roundabout construction project

One of the Roanoke Valley's chronic chokepoint intersections will be modified by creating a traffic roundabout during construction planned to begin soon, according to the Virginia Department of Highways.

By late fall, the Virginia 419 and 311 traffic signal at Hanging Rock will be replaced with a goal of smoother flow and reduced backups, especially from drivers headed from Catawba or Craig County toward Salem.

"As of 2016, approximately 14,000 vehicles use this intersection each day with significant congestion occurring during peak travel times," according to a VDOT press release. "Constructing a roundabout can enhance safety, improve traffic flow and cost less to build and maintain when compared to traditional intersections."

In addition to the roundabout, the project also includes adding paved shoulders for bicycle use and constructing pedestrians crosswalks to connect to the Hanging Rock Battlefield Trail, VDOT said.

Work is expected to start soon and be completed in late fall 2022. During construction of the new roundabout, drivers can expect the following:

Late April through Memorial Day:

Nighttime lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic may be in place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, at the intersection of Virginia 311 and Virginia 419 starting in late April for pipe installation and for paving to construct a new right turn lane and a portion of the new roundabout.

Early June through early August:

Portions of the Virginia 419 and 311 intersection will be closed, and a detour will be in place for approximately four to six weeks sometime between early June and mid-August.

During this time period, some drivers will need to detour around the partial intersection closure onto Interstate 81 using exit 140 onto Thompson Memorial Drive and exit 141 onto 419.

For four to six weeks, drivers will not be able to turn left from northbound Thompson Memorial Drive onto 311. In addition, northbound 419 traffic will not be able to continue straight at the intersection onto Thompson Memorial Drive. Southbound Thompson Memorial Drive traffic will not be able drive straight onto 419.

The graphic depicts the traffic pattern that will be in place at the 419 and 311 intersection for four to six weeks sometime between early June and mid-August.