Trailblazing Roanoke County sheriff's deputy dies at 81

Walter Delaney Jr. was a man who left a mark on many of the people he came into contact with throughout his life, according to those who knew him.

Delaney, 81, was the first Black deputy for the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office, something that made him very proud, said his daughter, Robbie Delaney Majors.

She said her father, who died Feb. 14, was a man who anyone could get along with, even during a time when the country was going through desegregation and the Civil Rights Movement.

“My daddy loved his job,’’ she said Sunday afternoon. “He wanted to help others and that’s what he did for the more than 25 years he was a deputy.

“He had a way with people that they couldn’t help but love him. He could go places and talk to people that others couldn’t. I always felt safe when I was with him.”

Majors said her father served as a patrolman, investigator and eventually in the courts, but always kept the same attitude regardless of his duties — treating others the way he’d want to be treated.

Delaney left his job at the Eaton Corp. in Salem to become a deputy after being inspired to serve his community during his time as a volunteer for the Huntington Lifesaving Crew, according to his obituary. He served in the sheriff’s office from 1973 until his retirement in 2000.

His brother, Andrew Delaney, who was an officer with the San Francisco Police Department, said Walter was one of the smartest people he’d ever met.

“He was well ahead of everyone when it came to a lot of things,” Andrew said. “He could build his own electronics and fix computers, but he didn’t have any formal training. It was pretty remarkable.”

Andrew said he believes his brother, while not accepted by everyone in the department because of his race, was generally well-liked by his colleagues, and respected by those in the community as well.

On the occasions Delaney did face racism by peers or community members, his cousin and leading civil rights activist who founded the Roanoke chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Perneller Chubb-Wilson, said he always kept his cool and his head held high.

“I think all of us [Black people] were unhappy with how we were being treated at the time,” she said. “But he always stayed in control and kept his cool. He was always calm and collected.”

In addition to serving in law enforcement, Delaney was also active in the church and a member of Sweet Union Baptist Church, according to his obituary.

“In his younger years, he loved to go hunting. However, his greatest passion was people. He never met a stranger. He loved talking to people, trying to learn new languages from those he met. Walter called everyone ‘Baby’,” it reads.

Andrew, 80, said that during a time when that wasn’t always easy or nearly impossible, Walter was able to gain the respect of almost everyone he came into contact with.

“There are few people I’ve admired as much as my brother,” he said. “He was pretty darn awesome at whatever he did.”

