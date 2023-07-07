A derailed railroad train blocked some Montgomery County residents’ access to and from their homes Thursday night.

The block lasted until midday Friday, said resident Jesi Owens and Norfolk Southern spokesman Connor Spielmaker.

Spielmaker said that there were no injuries or spills involved in the incident, which occurred in a rural area of the county near the Falls Ridge Preserve. No train cars tipped over or left the tracks. But the wheels of some train cars did become dislodged from the rails, and the process of resetting them involved parking train cars across Falls Ridge Road, Spielmaker said.

Falls Ridge Road, which branches from North Fork Road along the Roanoke River’s own north fork, is the only driveable access to a handful of homes, Owens said.

Montgomery County has a number of neighborhoods with the same situation of only one road in or out, with a rail line crossing it.

Owens said that Falls Ridge Road has been blocked by trains before, and the lack of access is frustrating for people who cannot drive to and from jobs and other appointments. She said that Norfolk Southern has been slow to respond to calls about the situation.

Spielmaker urged residents with access concerns to contact Norfolk Southern police at (800)453-2530, a number that he said is on signs posted at rail crossings.

But Spielmaker said that some road blockages may be unavoidable because trains sometimes have to stop to let other rail traffic use the tracks somewhere up the line. In such situations, people trying to use the road will face delays, and “we have limited ability to make them shorter,” Spielmaker said.