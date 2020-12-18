Train service restored after Wednesday derailment in downtown Roanoke

Train tracks in downtown Roanoke have been restored for service Friday after Norfolk Southern cars derailed downtown Wednesday.

"We anticipate minor delays over the next 24 hours as we work through residual congestion but look forward to being back to full speed very soon," Norfolk Southern spokesman Jeff DeGraff said in an email. "The public may continue to see workers at or near the site finishing clean-up activities."

An Amtrak spokeswoman said regular service resumed Friday.

DeGraff said Friday that officials have still not determined why nine cars ran off the tracks early Wednesday morning.

One car toppled a fence and blocked the sidewalk along Norfolk Avenue. The exterior of a tanker containing toxic molten sulfur split, but DeGraff said crews determined that no material spilled out.

Wednesday's incident marked at least the third time in the last six months that Norfolk Southern cars derailed in the Roanoke region.

