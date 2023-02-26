Authorities would respond to a major train wreck or other disaster in downtown Roanoke by hustling residents and workers as much as 2 miles away from danger, according to a downtown evacuation plan now under final review before public release.

Years in the making, the first-of-its-kind document is expected to be released sometime this year.

It is not a response to the Feb. 3 wreck of a Norfolk Southern Corp. train in Ohio, but it figures in safety plans officials have developed for Roanoke, where the railroad also owns and operates trains on local tracks.

“There is a lot of rail traffic that comes through Roanoke that has hazardous materials on it,” said Trevor Shannon, battalion chief for emergency management and community preparedness at Roanoke Fire EMS.

The East Palestine, Ohio, incident triggered 11 tank car fires within a populated area, followed by an evacuation order during which crews released and ignited the plastics-making component vinyl choride, creating a gray plume that headlined newspaper front pages and led TV broadcasts. No one has been reported injured or killed.

The railroad industry is generally regarded as the safest transportation option for most goods and federal data show accidents involving hazardous materials are exceedingly rare. But with rails crossing through the heart of many cities and towns nationwide, even one hazardous materials accident could be disastrous, especially in a densely populated area.

Rail unions believe the industry has gotten riskier in recent years after widespread job cuts left workers spread thin.

“It raises all kinds of questions,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told “Fox & Friends” this week when he was asked whether hazardous materials are too dangerous to transport by rail.

“We’ve seen it up close and personal the last few days,” DeWine said. “This is a big, big deal.”

About half of the 4,800 residents in the eastern Ohio town of East Palestine and those in the surrounding area, including parts of Pennsylvania, had to evacuate as officials monitored air and water quality following a controlled burn of chemicals released from damaged tank cars. The evacuation order was lifted after the air was deemed safe.

Roanoke region residents and trains have coexisted for more than 170 years. Modern fire departments maintain written incident response plans covering rail, highways, airports and other settings. Agencies in the region have agreements to jointly respond to an incident in any jurisidction and also join forces with state agencies and private contractors.

Officials relied on cooperation agreements to handle a release of chlorine gas at Bedford’s sewage plant in April 2022. In another recent incident, a crashed Norfolk Southern train spilled coal into the Roanoke River west of Salem in 2020.

Shannon, the emergency preparedness lead at the city fire department, had no memory of any recent rail incident in the city posing a severe threat to the public. But forces remain prepared, he said, describing the relationship between his agency and Norfolk Southern’s regional point person on hazardous materials safety as “fantastic.”

They haven’t discussed the Ohio incident yet, but they will, he said.

“The big question right now is the lessons learned,” Shannon said. “We certainly look for a conversation to happen on this.”

Chief activities in the realm of preparedness include training, which will include a tank car leak exercise in June; maintenance of equipment, such as foam dispensing trailers useful for fire suppression and vapors control; networking with private-sector environmental contractors; and review and refinement of written response plans.

First responders are equipped to quickly identify the contents of freight cars derailed, toppled or damaged in an incident and can summon hazardous materials crews 24 hours a day, Shannon said. A major incident could require 50 to 75 responders to handle all the needs, he said.

Shannon recommended residents register themselves and their contact information with the city’s mass communication system, called Star City Alerts, on the city’s website. “Something like this shows the importance of it,” he said in reference to the Ohio incident.

Officials would use the alert system, social media, traditional media and if needed a public address system to inform residents that an incident has occurred and provide instructions. Officials might seek to evacuate people to between 500 feet and 2 miles away from hazards, he said.

Officials have worked for several years on a downtown evacuation plan expected to be released this year, he said.

Asked to describe a successful evacuation of downtown, Shannon said that would be difficult to do, given a diversity of possible circumstances. “I would like to say within a few hours we would have everybody out. It would be a challenge,” he said.

Ian Jefferies, head of the Association of American Railroads trade group, said 99.9% of all hazardous materials shipments reach their destinations safely.

According to Federal Railroad Administration data, hazardous chemicals were released during 11 train accidents nationwide last year, out of roughly 535 million miles, with only two injuries reported. In the past decade, releases of hazardous materials peaked at 20 in both 2018 and 2020.

“Railroads are the safest form of moving goods across land in the country without question,” Jefferies said. “But railroads are also working to drive toward zero incidents.”

Railroads try to route hazardous materials shipments on the safest path. Most of the worst derailments in recent years happened in rural areas, but in 2013 a derailment in Canada killed 47 people in the town of Lac-Mégantic and caused millions of dollars in damage. A 2005 derailment in Graniteville, South Carolina, killed nine people and injured more than 250 after toxic chlorine gases were released.

Hazardous materials account for about 7% to 8% of the 30 million shipments that railroads deliver across the country every year. But because of the way railroads mix freight together, at least a couple cars of hazardous materials can be found on nearly any train besides grain or coal trains.

“Railroads are a very safe form of transportation from a standpoint of statistics,” said professor David Clarke, who previously led the Center for Transportation Research at the University of Tennessee. “That doesn’t mean that you’re never going to have an accident. That would be unrealistic for any type of transportation to have zero accidents.”

Some say that’s not enough. An East Palestine business owner and two other residents sued Norfolk Southern in federal court on Tuesday, alleging negligence. Among other things, the lawsuit says the railroad failed to maintain and inspect its tracks and rail cars, failed to provide appropriate employee training, and failed to reasonably warn the public.

Mehdi Ahmadian, who holds a chair in mechanical engineering and directs Virginia Tech’s Center for Vehicle Systems and Safety, said he wanted to discourage those following the story from concluding fault lies with the railroad. Preliminary investigation pointed to evidence of an axle bearing becoming overheated before the incident, he said.

“I have not seen anything that indicates that Norfolk Southern broke any laws relative to the accident that happened in Ohio,” Ahmadian said.

In his work, Ahmadian seeks to advance train and track monitoring. Systems are already in place that detect hot bearings and alert the operator of the train and dispatcher. The tracks in downtown Roanoke probably have the technology, he said.

“It’s been in place for a long, long time, probably more than two or three decades,” he said.

Norfolk Southern did not respond to a request for specific information about its Roanoke-area operations, including for a description of the train traffic carrying hazardous materials.

Its media relations department, which communicates with reporters only through email, sent a statement that called employee and community safety its “number one priority.” The statement said the company prepares for hazardous materials spills, calling them “extremely rare.”

“As a common carrier, Norfolk Southern is required by law to carry a variety of materials used by businesses to manufacture goods,” the statement said. Rail cars, which can hold much more material than trucks carrying the same items, “are built, maintained and inspected to standards set by the Association of American Railroads and the Federal Railroad Administration.”

Greg Regan, president of the AFL-CIO’s Transportation Trades Department coalition, said he worries the chances of a catastrophic derailment are increasing because major freight railroads have eliminated roughly one-third of their workers over the past six years. Companies have shifted to running fewer, longer trains and say they don’t need as many crews, mechanics and locomotives.

Before those operating changes, Regan said inspectors used to have about two minutes to inspect every railcar. Now they only get roughly 30 to 45 seconds to check each car. Signalmen who maintain rail crossing guards and safety signals along the tracks also have bigger territories, making it harder to keep up with preventative maintenance.

“They’re really just trying to squeeze as much productivity out of these workers as they can,” Regan said. “And when you’re focused on timing and rushing, unfortunately sometimes things can fall through the cracks.”

Professor Allan Zarembski, who leads the University of Delaware’s Rail Engineering and Safety Program, said railroads are continually working to improve safety and prevent derailments.

Railroads are developing new acoustic detectors being placed along tracks to signal if a mechanical bearing is about to fail. Heat sensors also have been in place for years to spot overheating bearings, which is one of the most common causes of an axle failure, Zarembski said.

Railroads and the shipping companies that own tank cars also have been steadily improving them to reduce the chances they will rupture in a derailment.

Railroads also invest about $24 billion per year in maintaining and improving tracks to help prevent problems.