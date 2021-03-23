Travis Hackworth wins special election for Southwest Virginia state Senate seat

Hackworth won every locality except for Radford, which Buchwald, who lives in Radford and used to serve on the city council there, won with 53%. Special elections are typically low-turnout events. About 23,600 people cast ballots in this election.

It was always going to be a steep hill for Buchwald to climb in the bright red 38th Senate District. Former President Trump won 77% of the vote there in November.

Still, Democrats spent a lot of time and a good chunk of money to put up a fight. The Democratic Party of Virginia spent more than $95,000 on mailers, one of the main ways Buchwald tried to reach voters.

Buchwald had tried to focus her campaign on issues like affordable health care, improving public education and expanding broadband, while steering clear of hot-button issues.

But Democrats also emphasized Buchwald’s candidacy was about competing in the rural part of the state, which is mainly represented by Republicans. It’s often been difficult to find Democrats to step up to the plate to challenge a Republican in what is a safe red seat, and when Democrats do, they have far fewer resources.

Democrats still hold a slim majority in the Senate, with Hackworth’s victory making it 21-19.