Tree care on Virginia Tech's campus provides hands-on learning
Tree care on Virginia Tech's campus provides hands-on learning

BLACKSBURG — As students walked across the Drillfield, they glanced up from their phones, staring momentarily at the man suspended in the oak tree.

Another group of students took a closer look.

They were part of a class at Virginia Tech called arboriculture field skills, which teaches students about caring for and maintaining trees. On Monday, they got a hands-on demonstration from a certified arborist on the university’s efforts to preserve the iconic Alwood Oak, which was planted around 1895 by the eponymous Tech professor outside Burruss Hall.

“This is kind of a great example of what we specialize in, which is old, mature trees,” said Geoff Manning, who runs a tree care company based in Roanoke.

Manning and his crew examined the roughly 100-foot bur oak from the ground and from the tree’s canopy. They removed dead limbs and looked for signs of disease and pests.

Jamie King, the university’s arborist, arranged for the tree check-up, which coincided with the arboriculture class by Eric Wiseman, an associate professor in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.

“A lot of them don’t know it’s a potential for them as a career,” said Manning, who himself was exposed to arboriculture only after school.

King developed a preservation plan for the Alwood Oak. That includes injecting biochar, a byproduct of charcoal, into the soil using a compressed air tool that doesn’t damage the tree’s roots. Manning would also assess whether a copper cable installed 10 years ago to prevent lightning strikes should be rerouted to be more effective. The university recently approved a couple thousand dollars for the plan, according to King.

“It’s an investment in preservation,” he said.

Manning noted that care for such an old tree involves leaving a small human footprint.

“We don’t want dramatic changes,” he said. Instead, specialists want to “let the tree be itself and reach its maximum potential.”

