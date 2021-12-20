Tree shortage may be ghost of present and future Christmases

JES Christmas Tree Farm in Montebello opened up this year with 250 trees on the lot.

It shut down for the season one day later. Owner Eddie Seaman had sold out in just a few hours.

“We usually sell 700 to 800 trees, but we’re down this year and just have to wait two to three years for them to grow again,” he said.

Many other local farms have seen the same thing this season, and it’s a situation that isn’t just going to go away after this year.

Several factors are at work. Farmers, struggling after the economic recession in 2008, planted fewer trees for several years, and demand has been rising in the last several years, experts told Newsday. It takes eight to 10 years for a tree to reach maturity.

Consumers also should expect to pay more for live and artificial Christmas trees. Prices were expected to rise between 10% and 30% more for trees this year, with a smaller selection to choose from, according to the Associated Press.

Shipments of artificial trees also were delayed due to supply chain issues, including a shortage of truck drivers, according to the AP.

Dave Conley, owner of Dave’s Maine Trees and Wreaths, which has a location behind Rookie’s in Forest off U.S. 221, said while there is a shortage in the Fraser fir market, he’s had a good supply this year of a different kind of Christmas tree.

“I think the shortage is coming from the 2008 stock market crash and not as many were planted after that,” he said. “That, combined with a few years of drought and lost seedlings, and so fast forward 8 to 12 years later, those Frasers, when they’re ready to harvest, they’re not there because of loss of seedlings and lack of planting numbers.”

So if consumers do see Fraser firs at

tree lots, many will be small because they haven’t come into fruition yet.

Conley said his market is not Fraser fir but Balsam out of Nova Scotia, which is a faster grower.

And while the northern market has felt a strain because of the demand from the south, he said he still is doing well this year and a fourth shipment came in last week.

“We had more trees this year just because of the shortage on the Fraser end, so we’re up on numbers,” he said. “This is one of our best years ever. We’re in really good shape. We’re able to meet the shortage for a lot of folks.”

Conley did have to raise the price of his trees due to freight rate increases because of high diesel fuel prices, which ships the trees to him in Lynchburg.

“We’re up an average of $5 a tree,” he said. “So I went up a little bit but not much.”

As of Tuesday, he is down to about 10% of inventory.

Richard Miles, owner of Dancing Hill Christmas Tree Farm in Bedford and a retired employee of the Virginia Department of Forestry, said he usually gets pre-cut trees delivered to his farm each year but couldn’t get any this year due to the high wholesale markup. During an average year, he orders 500 pre-cut trees to sell at the farm along with what he has grown.

He said the reason for the shortage is a simple supply and demand situation and it will happen every so often.

“Right now there’s a lot of demand and no supply,” he said. “If you go back just six to eight years you’ll see that there was a surplus of trees on the market and the growers weren’t able to sell what they had on their lots and lost money and they just quit planting because it wasn’t any money in it.”

Growers will begin re-planting now but customers will still have to wait a few years to see the shortage under control.

“I think probably what you’ll see in the future is the tree market will do the same thing, it’ll go to the high side where you’ve got too many trees on the market and not enough demand,” he said. “It’s not the first time it’s done this. And it’ll continue doing it because everybody and their brother said, ‘Well I’ll go plant Christmas trees now because there’s not enough of them,’ and everybody plants.”

And then in a few years after that, there will be too many trees that won’t be sold.

“Everybody’s struggling to stay at it,” he said. “Even though the prices are up. Eighty percent of the people that plant a Christmas tree never harvest the Christmas tree because of the amount of work and time it takes. It’s labor intensive.”

It takes 10 to 15 years for some of his trees to be ready after he plants them.

He sold about 100 trees on opening day — the day after Thanksgiving — but completely sold out the second weekend of December.

“The consumers are going to have to be aware that there are just a few trees on the market,” he said. “You gotta get it quick.”