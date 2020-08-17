Trial of former Rockbridge County jail superintendent begins in federal court

LYNCHBURG — A former Rockbridge Regional Jail superintendent is being tried in U.S. District Court on 21 charges, including failing to provide medical treatment to inmates.
John Marshall Higgins’ two-week bench trial began Monday in Lynchburg. Higgins was indicted in June 2019 on federal civil rights violations and falsifying documents to obstruct justice. The federal government alleges that Higgins failed to protect inmates from physical abuse and failed to provide them with medical treatment, resulting in physical injury.
The charge is based on a federal statute that makes it a crime for a person to deprive someone of their civil rights while acting under “color of law” — meaning in their duties as a police officer, judge, prison guard or other public official in the justice system.
Higgins retired as the jail’s superintendent in 2017 after the announcement of the investigation. He worked at the jail for more than 30 years. Higgins also represented the Buffalo District on the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors from 2011 until December 2019 after not seeking reelection.
Other federal charges allege that Higgins accepted prescription drugs, namely Viagra, for his own use from a company that provided medication to inmates at the jail. In exchange, Higgins agreed to continue to work with the pharmaceutical company. Higgins is also accused of accepting valuable items from an inmate’s family in exchange for preferential treatment.
Prosecutors questioned nine witnesses in court Monday and focused on the mistreatment of inmate Robert Eugene Clark, who was in jail on charges of rape, sexual battery and indecent acts with a child under the age of 13.
In late February 2017, an investigator with the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office listened to a phone call between an inmate and someone outside the jail. The inmate said Clark had his teeth knocked out by other inmates. The investigator alerted his colleagues in the sheriff’s office and the information was soon shared with Derek Almarode, who served as a captain at the jail at the time.
In his testimony, Almarode said he told Higgins about the abuse and Higgins said he would handle it.
About a week later, Clark’s cellmate, Matthew Kessinger, climbed on top of a cage enclosure, held a pen to his throat and threatened to jump off and kill himself. Officers talked him down, and Kessinger told them he was severely beaten by other inmates in his cellblock. Kessinger was examined by the jail’s head nurse, who sent Kessinger to the hospital after seeing large bruises on his torso. When deputies interviewed Kessinger, he told them the other inmates had also beaten Clark.
Photos taken of Clark that day showed severe bruising on his arms, torso, head, face and legs. He had a large gash on his hand, which had significant swelling. Almarode and Higgins both saw Clark after his interview with the sheriff’s office and Higgins told Clark he could see the jail’s doctor the following day, Almarode said.
Medical and transportation logs from the jail showed Clark did not receive any medical treatment until the end of that week, when a nurse examined him and sent him to the hospital.
Almarode said Monday he regrets not seeking medical care for Clark sooner, but that the culture of the jail made him fear losing his job if he went against Higgins.
“Culture is dependent on the leadership,” Almarode, who now serves as superintendent, said. “It was atrocious at best. Employees were in survival mode. Higgins ruled with an iron fist.”
Clark’s abuse was also the focus of the former head nurse Gary Hassler’s trial in July 2019. A jury found Hassler guilty of falsifying a medical report related to Clark’s treatment.
On March 5, 2017, Hassler filed an incident report that said Clark had refused to be examined on March 1. The report says this interaction happened on cellblock 500, where Clark had been beaten and removed on Feb. 28. At the time of that interaction, Clark would have been on cellblock 606, according to jail logs and Almarode’s testimony. Prosecutors argued this was proof Hassler lied about the interaction.
Prosecutors argued Hassler filed the incident report to cover up for Higgins, who, according to witness testimony, denied Clark the medical care he needed. Virginia State Police came to the jail on March 3, 2017, to begin an investigation at the request of the county commonwealth’s attorney, who said the investigation seemed more serious than just inmate abuse.
State police began their investigation at 5 p.m. March 3. Prosecutors argued the incident report Hassler created on March 5 was to protect Higgins from charges of denying an inmate medical care.
U.S. District Judge Norman Moon sentenced Hassler to 12 months and one day in jail.
Higgins’ trial is scheduled for two weeks and set to conclude Aug. 28.
