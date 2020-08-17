Trial of former Rockbridge County jail superintendent begins in federal court

Prosecutors questioned nine witnesses in court Monday and focused on the mistreatment of inmate Robert Eugene Clark, who was in jail on charges of rape, sexual battery and indecent acts with a child under the age of 13.

In late February 2017, an investigator with the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office listened to a phone call between an inmate and someone outside the jail. The inmate said Clark had his teeth knocked out by other inmates. The investigator alerted his colleagues in the sheriff’s office and the information was soon shared with Derek Almarode, who served as a captain at the jail at the time.

In his testimony, Almarode said he told Higgins about the abuse and Higgins said he would handle it.

About a week later, Clark’s cellmate, Matthew Kessinger, climbed on top of a cage enclosure, held a pen to his throat and threatened to jump off and kill himself. Officers talked him down, and Kessinger told them he was severely beaten by other inmates in his cellblock. Kessinger was examined by the jail’s head nurse, who sent Kessinger to the hospital after seeing large bruises on his torso. When deputies interviewed Kessinger, he told them the other inmates had also beaten Clark.