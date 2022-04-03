Trial to begin for ex-Rocky Mount police officer charged in U.S. Capitol riots

In an angry sea of rioters that engulfed the U.S. Capitol, it was not obvious that a man wearing jeans, a dark pullover and a blue daypack was a police officer.

Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, who is charged with federal crimes that include wielding a wooden stick at police officers who were trying to turn back the mob, was off duty at the time from his job with the Rocky Mount Police Department.

But the 49-year-old’s law enforcement background will play a prominent role in his trial, scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection in Washington D.C.’s federal court.

Prosecutors say in court papers that Robertson abused his position of public trust by siding with hundreds of Donald Trump supporters in “one of the most riotous acts of insurrection the nation has ever seen.”

To show Robertson’s role in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, the government will rely on footage from surveillance cameras, photographs that turned up on social media and the defendant’s own incriminating words on Facebook, according to a list of exhibits filed in U.S. District Court.

Also included on the list are excerpts of Robertson’s personnel files from the Rocky Mount Police Department, which fired him following his arrest.

Although details of the records are not included in court documents, prosecutors are expected to use them in an effort to show that Robertson was well aware – through his experience and training – that his activities interfered with law enforcement’s efforts to control the volatile crowd.

Robertson has said he entered the building peacefully, at the invitation of Capitol police officers on the scene, and did nothing wrong in posing for a selfie photograph with a fellow police officer and then walking away.

Defense attorney Mark Rollins of Washington wants the jury to hear about Robertson’s accomplishments as a police officer, which include being promoted to sergeant and receiving a medal of valor in 2017.

“The jury will have to make the decision of whether Mr. Robertson was in possession of a dangerous weapon and they should be allowed to know all aspects of Mr. Robertson’s life,” Rollins wrote in court papers.

Details about the lawman’s professionalism, dedication and commitment to public service should be allowed, the document states, “to show that he would never use a walking stick in a nefarious manner.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi countered that body cameras worn by Metropolitan Police Department officers clearly show Robertson using his stick to block their efforts to defend the Capitol’s lower west terrace from the advancing mob.

Character evidence about Robertson’s career as a police officer should not be admitted, she wrote in a motion asking U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper to exclude the evidence.

Should Robertson maintain that his stick was for walking and nothing else, Aloi said she is prepared to present evidence that he usually did not require assistance from a cane or other support, and had not been seen using one prior to the riots.

Usually, character evidence is limited to a general description of the defendant’s reputation — and cannot be used to disprove a specific part of the case against him, the motion stated.

Cooper has yet to rule on Aloi’s request to exclude character evidence, according to a check of court records late Friday afternoon.

Pros and cons of a trial

Robertson is one of about 775 people from across the country charged with participating in the uprising.

The insurrection began shortly after then-President Trump urged his supporters to “fight like hell” against an election he claims was stolen from him. Courts have found no credible evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Ten of the individuals charged were current or former police officers or correctional guards, according to the Insurrection Index, a searchable database compiled by a coalition of nonprofit groups.

Four other defendants are from Western Virginia. They include former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker, who accompanied Robertson on a trip to to hear Trump speak. Last month, Fracker pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct a special session of Congress held to certify the election of President Joe Biden.

Despite strong evidence against them, some of the accused have refused to plead guilty.

“Of course, he has a constitutional right to ask a jury to decide his case,” Melanie Wilson, a law professor at the University of Tennessee, said of Robertson

Wilson, a former federal and state prosecutor who has accepted a job as dean of Washington and Lee University’s law school effective July 1, said Robertson may be hoping just to get one juror to side with him, which would result in a hung jury.

His status as a military veteran and former police officer could help. “I think there are a number of citizens who serve on juries who would still give the benefit of doubt to police officers,” Wilson said.

The flip side, she said, is that someone with a background in law enforcement could be seen by a jury of their peers as more accountable than the average rioter.

Knowing the challenges that were facing the on-duty officers, who were vastly outnumbered by the horde, “makes him more dangerous, and yet he still participated,” Wilson said.

Federal authorities say about 140 police officers were assaulted during the revolt, which forced members of Congress to flee for their safety before the special session was reconvened later that night. The insurrection caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol.

More than 100 defendants have been sentenced so far, with about half of them receiving prison sentences. The rest were placed on probation or home detention.

Fracker faces a maximum sentence of five years at a hearing that has yet to be scheduled.

Meanwhile, an investigation by federal authorities continues. The most recent arrest came last week, when a Missouri man was charged with assaulting police officers.

Going to the jury box

Last August, Robertson rejected a plea agreement offered by prosecutors.

Authorities did not say at the time what concessions – such as a reduction of charges or a lower sentence – had been offered in exchange for a guilty plea.

Since then, government attorneys have twice increased the severity of the charges against Robertson. In January, a new indictment charged that the former police officer was armed with a “deadly and dangerous weapon, that is, a large wooden stick.”

A second superseding indictment was returned by a grand jury last month, alleging that after returning home to Franklin County, Robertson destroyed a cell phone knowing that it held incriminating evidence against him.

In all, Robertson faces six charges: Obstructing an official proceeding, participating in a civil disorder, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, violent entry of the Capitol and tampering with evidence.

The trial is expected to last all week.

Robertson and Fracker were arrested one week after the riots, following the posting on Facebook of a selfie photograph that showed them posing in front of a statue of John Stark, a Revolutionary War hero, in the vaulted Crypt of the Capitol.

At the time, both were allowed to remain free on bond.

But Robertson ran into trouble last July, after authorities say he ordered about 35 assault-style weapons online, despite orders from a judge not to have anything to do with guns. His bond was revoked and he has been held in custody since.

Pointing to Robertson’s often harsh online rhetoric, prosecutors say he has shown “a sincere commitment to violence.”

One week after the November 2020 election, Robertson wrote on Facebook: “A legitimate republic stands on 4 boxes. The soapbox, the ballot box, the jury box and then the cartridge box.”

“We just moved to step 3. Step 4 will not be pretty,” the post continued, according to court records. “I cannot speak for others, but being disenfranchised by fraud is my hard line. I’ve spent most of my adult life fighting a counter insurgency. I’m about to become part of one, and a very effective one.”

Starting Monday, the case will reach what Robertson called step 3 — the jury box.

