 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trio of red roosters found on Virginia Tech campus
0 comments

Trio of red roosters found on Virginia Tech campus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia Tech roosters

A trio of red roosters found Sunday on the Virginia Tech campus are being held at the Montgomery County Animal Care & Adoption Center in Christiansburg.

 Courtesy of Montgomery County Animal Care & Adoption Center

Did your sunrise alarm fail to go off Monday morning?

If so, maybe the trio of friendly red roosters strutting around the Montgomery County Animal Care & Adoption Center since Sunday belong to you.

"We'll hold them for one week," center Executive Director Eileen Mahan said. "If no one comes forward, we'll rehome them."

Animal control officers were dispatched to Virginia Tech on Sunday after a report of fugitive poultry wandering around the Drillfield near West Campus Drive, according to Mahan.

The roosters are being kept at the center in Christiansburg in an outdoor dog run, where they have shelter and food and water. Mahan said they appear well cared for and healthy, but it's unclear where they came from.

The Blacksburg Town Council approved small-scale hen keeping last year, but roosters are not allowed in town limits, according to the ordinance.

It was unclear Monday if the birds could belong to the university's poultry science program in Litton-Reeves Hall.

It's not unheard of for lost poultry to show up at the center, as Montgomery is a largely rural county, Mahan said. Sometimes owners claim them, but if not, the staff finds new homes for them.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MC.Pet.Adoption

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Giles County search warrants describe alleged shooting of two wives
Crime News

Giles County search warrants describe alleged shooting of two wives

A Giles County man allegedly killed his wife, then shot himself, then called for help – only to have the couple's son, a rescue squad member, arrive to help the ambulance crew. Another county man, accused of wounding his wife in a separate incident just a few miles away, had 51 firearms in his home. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Most Roanoke elementary students return to classrooms for first time since March

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert