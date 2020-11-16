Trio of red roosters found on Virginia Tech campus

Did your sunrise alarm fail to go off Monday morning?

If so, maybe the trio of friendly red roosters strutting around the Montgomery County Animal Care & Adoption Center since Sunday belong to you.

"We'll hold them for one week," center Executive Director Eileen Mahan said. "If no one comes forward, we'll rehome them."

Animal control officers were dispatched to Virginia Tech on Sunday after a report of fugitive poultry wandering around the Drillfield near West Campus Drive, according to Mahan.

The roosters are being kept at the center in Christiansburg in an outdoor dog run, where they have shelter and food and water. Mahan said they appear well cared for and healthy, but it's unclear where they came from.

The Blacksburg Town Council approved small-scale hen keeping last year, but roosters are not allowed in town limits, according to the ordinance.

It was unclear Monday if the birds could belong to the university's poultry science program in Litton-Reeves Hall.

It's not unheard of for lost poultry to show up at the center, as Montgomery is a largely rural county, Mahan said. Sometimes owners claim them, but if not, the staff finds new homes for them.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MC.Pet.Adoption.