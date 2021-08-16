Tropical Storm Fred on course for heavy rain in Roanoke area

Tropical Storm Fred has come ashore in the Florida Panhandle and its remnant circulation is expected to take a track north-northeastward along the Appalachians that will likely maximize its effects for Western Virginia.

Those effects will mainly be a continuation of the bands of rain and thunderstorms the region has seen since late Sunday, increasing in intensity and areal coverage late on Tuesday into early Wednesday. Widespread rainfall of 1 to 3 inches appears likely in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys, with some localized amounts of 4-plus inches where heavier downpours occur repeatedly.

This would be on top of rain that has already fallen, driven by moist tropical flow from the south and southeast banking against our region's higher terrain and a stationary front.

Roanoke received 3.16 inches of rain from Sunday evening through 5 p.m. Monday, 2.79 inches of that between 7 p.m. and midnight Sunday. But amounts across the region have been streaky, with heavier rain along the Blue Ridge and into the Roanoke Valley but less in some areas to the west. Additional rain was headed northward out of North Carolina on Monday evening.