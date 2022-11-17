Troutville I-81 rest area reopening delayed again, unavailable for holiday travelers

Thanksgiving week travelers on Interstate 81 will have to hold on longer, as the rest area near mile maker 158 will remain closed indefinitely.

The facility along southbound I-81 in Botetourt County has been off limits since the Memorial Day weekend during a $4.9 million project to create more parking and extend entrance and exit ramps.

Originally, the Virginia Department of Transportation said it would be reopened by Labor Day, then by the end of September. However, VDOT said Thursday repaving isn't finished and there's no timetable for completion.

"This paving can only be scheduled when temperatures are warm enough and there is no precipitation, so an exact time frame for opening the rest area cannot be determined," VDOT said.

Additionally, it's possible that the contractor, Branch Civil Inc., won't be able to finish up until spring, the state agency added in a news release.

Concrete barriers currently lining I-81's souhtbound lanes in front of the rest area will remain in place.

In the meanwhile, VDOT said southbound I-81 travelers will have to cross their legs and their fingers during the 87-mile drive from the rest area in Fairfield to the one near Radford.

Portable toilets and parking will continue to be available for commercial vehicles at the Troutville Weigh Station located on southbound I-81 at mile marker 149.

VDOT said the rest area's ramp expansion is needed to improve safety by providing motorists more space to accelerate or decelerate. The project also includes expanding the truck parking area at the facility by 12 spaces.