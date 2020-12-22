 Skip to main content
Troutville Volunteer Fire Department assists hiker off Appalachian Trail
troutville fd

Crews used a Polaris Ranger (right) to travel up an access road to reach the hiker.

 Claire Mitzel

The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department on Monday night assisted a hiker off the Appalachian Trail. 

The hiker requested assistance after experiencing a panic attack near the Hay Rock overlook in Daleville, according to Capt. Dylan Johnson. The hiker was not injured, Johnson said.

The search and rescue call came in around 9:15 p.m., Johnson said. The hiker, who was completing a section hike, stopped at the overlook with plans to camp overnight but experienced a panic attack, according to Johnson.

Multiple units responded, according to a Facebook post from the department. Four rescuers drove up an access road on a Polaris Ranger and then hiked a little less than a mile to the overlook, Johnson said.

The call took about two hours to complete, according to the Facebook post.

K-12 Education Reporter

Claire Mitzel covers K-12 education for The Roanoke Times. Contact her at (540) 981-3334 or claire.mitzel@roanoke.com. Follow her on Twitter: @c_mitzel.

