Troutville Volunteer Fire Department assists hiker off Appalachian Trail

The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department on Monday night assisted a hiker off the Appalachian Trail.
The hiker requested assistance after experiencing a panic attack near the Hay Rock overlook in Daleville, according to Capt. Dylan Johnson. The hiker was not injured, Johnson said.
The search and rescue call came in around 9:15 p.m., Johnson said. The hiker, who was completing a section hike, stopped at the overlook with plans to camp overnight but experienced a panic attack, according to Johnson.
Multiple units responded, according to a Facebook post from the department. Four rescuers drove up an access road on a Polaris Ranger and then hiked a little less than a mile to the overlook, Johnson said.
The call took about two hours to complete, according to the Facebook post.