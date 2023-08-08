A trucking company has been cited by environmental regulators for a tanker wreck that spilled about 3,200 gallons of diesel fuel into the James River near Buchanan.

Pilot Travel Centers agreed to pay $18,705 to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality as part of an agreement that resolves an investigation of the incident.

There was no fish kill or other environment harm documented by DEQ.

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 11, 2022, a Pilot tanker truck ran off Interstate 81 and overturned in the median, not far from a bridge over the river. The northbound lanes of Interstate 81 were closed for several hours as a hazardous materials crew worked to contain the spill.

Nearly half of the fuel the truck was carrying made its way into the river. An unknown amount also spilled onto the ground, requiring the removal of about 20 tons of contaminated soil, according to a consent order recently posted to DEQ’s website.

In a statement Tuesday, Pilot said it cooperated fully with DEQ to ensure the fuel was removed from the water and soil and disposed of properly.

“A follow-up investigation by the Department of Environmental Quality determined that no further action was required as there was no risk to surrounding water wells, the environment or human health,” the company said.