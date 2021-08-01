Trump Store founder is fine with controversy because he's no stranger to it

Every time Trump holds another rally, though, Taylor’s store gets more business, he said.

Even people who despise Trump stop in, as Utah resident Williams proved. “I think I had the only Biden sign in front of my house in my entire city,” he said.

As a political science major, he’s fascinated by the entire Trump phenomenon. Indicating the row of Trump flags alongside the former church building, Williams said, “You don’t see stuff like this for Bush, or anybody.”

Taylor has had personal interactions with Trump, though they don’t rise to anything like a formal meeting or conversation — they’re more the sort of accidental contacts a fan might have with a rock musician whose concerts he regularly attends.

The red ballcap Taylor wore during a Roanoke Times interview read “All aboard the Trump Train.” More than an expression of loyalty, he wears the caps because it helps to sell them, he said.

While at the front of a rally in Wisconsin, Taylor said, Donald Trump reached over three people to sign the hat Taylor was wearing. “People had seen it, and so as I was going out the door, this old farmer says, ‘Hey, whatcha want for that hat?’ And I said, ‘Give me $200.’ After I’d seen his wallet, I should’ve got $600. He would have paid it, you know.”