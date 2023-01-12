Trust House to close in Roanoke after decades of housing those in need

The drug culture of the 1970s inspired the creation of a 24-hour counseling and referral service in the Roanoke Valley.

Set up by Hollins University (then Hollins College) students as the Roanoke Valley Student Trouble Center, the program expanded over the years from a telephone hotline to a crisis center with housing for the homeless.

But the organization and the shelter it operated, Trust House on Elm Avenue Southwest, will be closing, according to an official who said the nonprofit is suffering from an inability to find qualified staff and from funding issues.

“Trust House has served our clients well for many decades. We had hoped to find a sustainable path forward, but unfortunately, we could not,” said Tommy Oliver, treasurer of the organization’s board.

ARCH Roanoke, the current name of the organization, reached the difficult decision in the last few days, Oliver said.

“Since the pandemic, we’ve been struggling financially and struggling with staffing,” Oliver said. “We are in a cash crunch.”

ARCH recently ran three safety net-related programs.

Bethany Hall, which served women facing substance use disorder, closed Nov. 24. Trust House is scheduled to close Jan. 31.

Oliver said the organization itself will cease operations and wind down its affairs. It’s likely to transfer any assets that remain after bills are paid to another nonprofit, he said.

ARCH intends to place the 25 men and women who live at Trust House in other shelters. Its third program, which provides apartments and financial assistance to about 30 people, will become the responsibility of the Council of Community Services, he said.

The closing of the programs is unlikely to create a “void in care” for those in need, according to Oliver. ARCH found alternative resources to help Bethany Hall’s last two residents before its end, he said.