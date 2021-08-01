Truth-telling exhibit planned for Christiansburg town square

“I am shocked and deeply saddened that the town would even consider placing sign boards and derisive narration in the town square,” wrote Montgomery County resident Sharla Conner in a May email. “They want to display that information next to the Confederate memorial. Does that not sound ill-willed to you?

“While slavery did exist and [its] history should be recognized and discussed, why are these sign boards and other things not being placed at CI?” Conner wrote.

In response, Poff argued to council that African American history should not be relegated only to certain spaces.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When I was growing up in this town, it seemed that the Blacks was relegated to Depot Street and Cambria, and unfortunately, it appears to me 60-plus years later that some still feel that at least the African American history should be segregated and kept from public view,” he said.

“Slavery was very real and robust in Montgomery County,” CI Executive Director Chris Sanchez said. “Part of what we’re wanting to do is tell that truth because actually not many folks seem to know that. If we say we want to build trust, I think we have to be very honest.”

Other concerns had more to do with the present.