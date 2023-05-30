Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Salem woman died Tuesday afternoon when the car she was driving crashed in Roanoke County.

County police said a 2016 Ford Escape was traveling at a "high rate of speed" on Goodwin Avenue around 2:18 p.m. when it crossed Wildwood Road, went airborne and struck several trees.

The driver, Karen Sue Kingery, 58, was not wearing a seat belt and died after being taken to the hospital, police said.

The road was briefly closed to traffic. Police said weather was not a factor in the crash.

No charges are pending, according to police, although the incident remains under investigation.