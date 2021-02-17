Tuesday Botetourt County crash caused by train hitting tractor-trailer, railroad says

A Tuesday afternoon collision that closed a rail crossing in Botetourt County happened when a train struck the rear of a tractor-trailer, according to Norfolk Southern.

No one was injured in the crash reported about 12:45 p.m. at the Davis Road rail crossing near the intersection with Webster Road, according to both the railroad and prior details from Botetourt County Fire & EMS.

In a statement, Norfolk Southern said safety was a top priority in its operations. "Norfolk Southern reminds motorists and pedestrians to stay alert around railroad tracks, and to be mindful of all warning signs and signals at railroad crossings," it read.

The company didn't respond to a question asking whether warning lights or other indicators were activated at the crossing at the time of the crash.

The intermodal train involved was traveling from Norfolk to Kentucky at the time. The crossing was temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon to allow for cleanup work and the start of an investigation.

