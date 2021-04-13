Tuesday house fire displaces 3 in Fort Lewis area

Three people were displaced Tuesday afternoon when a fire broke out at their house in the Fort Lewis area, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

The blaze was reported about 2:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of Creekwood Drive. First responders arrived to find heavy fire and smoke issuing from a second-story window.

Two people and a dog were home but escaped without injury, officials said. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes.

A total of three adults will be displaced, officials said. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Alicia Petska

