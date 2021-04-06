Tuesday house fire seriously injures 1 in northwest Roanoke

A house fire left one person seriously injured and forced two children to escape through a second-floor window Tuesday afternoon in northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. in the 3700 block of Round Hill Avenue. First responders arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the second story of a brick house.
Four people were home at the time, officials said. Two were children who escaped by getting out through a window.
The children were outside when firefighters arrived.
Three people were taken to a hospital for care. One was seriously injured, authorities said. Two had injuries described as not life-threatening. More information wasn't immediately available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.