Tuesday house fire seriously injures 1 in northwest Roanoke
040621_round_hill_ave_fire

The cause of the fire reported Tuesday afternoon on Round Hill Avenue Northwest is under investigation.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

A house fire left one person seriously injured and forced two children to escape through a second-floor window Tuesday afternoon in northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. in the 3700 block of Round Hill Avenue. First responders arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the second story of a brick house.

Four people were home at the time, officials said. Two were children who escaped by getting out through a window.

The children were outside when firefighters arrived.

Three people were taken to a hospital for care. One was seriously injured, authorities said. Two had injuries described as not life-threatening. More information wasn't immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

