You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tuesday night shooting in Hollins area sends 1 to hospital
0 comments

Tuesday night shooting in Hollins area sends 1 to hospital

Only $3 for 13 weeks
roco_shooting_072920.jpg

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Tuesday night in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at the corner of Plantation Road and Hershberger Road in the Hollins area of Roanoke County.

 ALICIA PETSKA | The Roanoke Times

Roanoke County police are seeking information about a Tuesday night shooting in the Hollins area that left one person hospitalized.

Gunfire was reported about 9 p.m. in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at the corner of Plantation Road and Hershberger Road. Officials said one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that appeared potentially life-threatening.

Initial reports indicated that there was a second gunshot victim; however, police were unable to locate the person, according to county spokeswoman Amy Whittaker.

Witnesses described observing a light-colored two-door vehicle occupied by a male pull into the 7-Eleven, and shots were fired in the victim’s direction, near the gas pumps. The suspect vehicle fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke County police at 562-3265.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Aqua Zumba at Kirk Family YMCA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News