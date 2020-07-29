Tuesday night shooting in Hollins area sends 1 to hospital

Roanoke County police are seeking information about a Tuesday night shooting in the Hollins area that left one person hospitalized.

Gunfire was reported about 9 p.m. in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at the corner of Plantation Road and Hershberger Road. Officials said one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that appeared potentially life-threatening.

Initial reports indicated that there was a second gunshot victim; however, police were unable to locate the person, according to county spokeswoman Amy Whittaker.

Witnesses described observing a light-colored two-door vehicle occupied by a male pull into the 7-Eleven, and shots were fired in the victim’s direction, near the gas pumps. The suspect vehicle fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke County police at 562-3265.

