Tuesday's COVID-19 numbers
Statewide cases: Up 771 to 662,696

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 94 to 28,636

Statewide deaths: Up 16 to 10,823

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 9 to 1,318

Bath County: 270*

Bedford County: Up 10 to 6,288

Botetourt County: Up 8 to 2,514

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 899

Covington: Up 9 to 600

Craig County: 309*

Floyd County: Up 3 to 850

Franklin County: Up 4 to 4,007

Giles County: Up 2 to 1,261

Lexington: Up 6 to 1,178

Lynchburg: Up 4 to 7,638

Montgomery County: Up 12 to 9,309

Pulaski County: Up 3 to 2,615

Radford: Up 2 to 2,119

Roanoke: 8,382

Roanoke County: Up 14 to 8,161

Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 1,518

Salem: Down 4 to 2,134

Wythe County: Up 5 to 2,614

*Denotes a locality that has not reported an increase for at least four days.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

