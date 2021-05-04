Tuesday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 771 to 662,696
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 94 to 28,636
Statewide deaths: Up 16 to 10,823
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Down 9 to 1,318
Bath County: 270*
Bedford County: Up 10 to 6,288
Botetourt County: Up 8 to 2,514
Buena Vista: Up 2 to 899
Covington: Up 9 to 600
Craig County: 309*
Floyd County: Up 3 to 850
Franklin County: Up 4 to 4,007
Giles County: Up 2 to 1,261
Lexington: Up 6 to 1,178
Lynchburg: Up 4 to 7,638
Montgomery County: Up 12 to 9,309
Pulaski County: Up 3 to 2,615
Radford: Up 2 to 2,119
Roanoke: 8,382
Roanoke County: Up 14 to 8,161
Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 1,518
Salem: Down 4 to 2,134
Wythe County: Up 5 to 2,614
*Denotes a locality that has not reported an increase for at least four days.
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus