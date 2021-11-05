TV host Polly Ayers Bixler remembered for ‘natural, genuine curiosity’ on air

Her goal, she said, was a "well-balanced show, that hopefully any day of the week you might tune in, I can't promise [that] every day it'll be something you like, but hopefully one or two days out of that week you'll find something that interests you."

Holdren's tapes include an interview with then-director Curtis Downey. The keys to the show's success, he says in the clip, are the vitality Bixler brings, as compared to previous hosts, and her enjoyment of learning.

Bixler herself echoed the latter point. "Over the years I've met many many nice people and also learned a little bit about a lot of things. It could be anything from the best way to fry eggs to what do for the common cold. It's that kind of show and that's what I enjoy about it the most."

Larry Bixler, a music teacher and school counselor, met his future wife "over the footlights" when they were working on a production of "Irene" at Mill Mountain Theatre. In 1979, they married and bought a house in Old Southwest where they lived for the next 42 years. Polly Bixler, with her flair for the theatrical, loved Halloween.

"She loved working with kids," Larry Bixler said. "Many Halloweens, she would be in full regalia and costume and greet the children at our front door and regale them while passing out candy. Just a very giving and loving person."