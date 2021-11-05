TV host Polly Ayers Bixler remembered for ‘natural, genuine curiosity’ on air

Paulita Dillon Ayers Bixler was a lot of things to a lot of people, but to Western Virginia residents of a certain age, she is best remembered as Polly Ayers, the host of "Panorama," a locally produced show that ran on WDBJ (Channel 7) during the 1970s and 1980s.
Bixler died on Oct. 24. A birth year of 1942 found online could not be confirmed, but Patrick Patterson, principal of Roanoke Catholic School, confirmed that Paulita Dillon graduated in 1960.
Bixler was a Roanoke native. After graduating from Roanoke Catholic, she studied drama at Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University), then came home to embark on a career that encompassed acting, singing, visual arts and television.
Henry Holdren was just out of college and working his first television job when he was assigned to work on "Panorama" about 1980, first as a videographer and editor, and later as director. He shared some memories of Bixler and "Panorama" via email and in a phone interview.
"Panorama" ran at noon Monday through Friday for a half-hour. The opening music was George Benson instrumental song "Breezin,'" and Irv Sharp was the announcer. The show aired from WDBJ's studios near Towers Mall, where a CVS Pharmacy now stands.
"Polly was great to work with — not at all a star," Holdren said. "She had a natural, genuine curiosity about most everything. In all the time I worked with her I never heard her say a cross word or have a bad day, which is quite unique when dealing with a live TV show five days a week. I think occasionally she had an intern but for the most part she scheduled the guests and managed the show's daily content and lineup."
"Panorama" was pre-formatted, meaning there was a set topic each day and up to three guests, filling 22 minutes of programming.
"I know like on Monday we had somebody from the Virginia Tech Extension come down," Holdren said. "Sometimes we would have fashion shows. Once a month or so we did a cooking show with Laban Johnson. On Friday we would do a show featuring artists. A lot of times it was a live band or some kind of artists performing. And we also did, one Friday a month, a show that was pre-taped on location, featuring a local artist."
Most "Panorama" episodes are lost, as TV stations of that era rarely saved live broadcast recordings. Holdren has some old tapes and has posted three episodes to YouTube.
The Thanksgiving 1981 episode includes a behind-the-scenes segment where Bixler, sitting at her desk, chats about the daily "Panorama" routine.
"The cup of coffee comes first," she said. "Then after the cup of coffee I gather the mail. I glance through the newspaper, I try to keep up on current events. And of course the phone ends up ringing off the hook, so there are many phone calls to answer. People seem to think I have a staff of secretaries or a make-up person and a hair person to take care of things for me and do everything for me, but I'm afraid it's a one-person show here and I have to hold the fort down, so to speak."
Her goal, she said, was a "well-balanced show, that hopefully any day of the week you might tune in, I can't promise [that] every day it'll be something you like, but hopefully one or two days out of that week you'll find something that interests you."
Holdren's tapes include an interview with then-director Curtis Downey. The keys to the show's success, he says in the clip, are the vitality Bixler brings, as compared to previous hosts, and her enjoyment of learning.
Bixler herself echoed the latter point. "Over the years I've met many many nice people and also learned a little bit about a lot of things. It could be anything from the best way to fry eggs to what do for the common cold. It's that kind of show and that's what I enjoy about it the most."
Larry Bixler, a music teacher and school counselor, met his future wife "over the footlights" when they were working on a production of "Irene" at Mill Mountain Theatre. In 1979, they married and bought a house in Old Southwest where they lived for the next 42 years. Polly Bixler, with her flair for the theatrical, loved Halloween.
"She loved working with kids," Larry Bixler said. "Many Halloweens, she would be in full regalia and costume and greet the children at our front door and regale them while passing out candy. Just a very giving and loving person."
Holdren, an editor for a media company in Arlington, remembered Polly Bixler as a person one could turn to about worries.
"It was probably the best job I ever had," he said. "I wish I hadn't been so young and eager to get out of there. It was definitely the most interesting job and the most rewarding job I had, was working with her."
To find episodes of "Panorama" on YouTube, go to the YouTube search box and enter the search terms Panorama and Henry Holdren.