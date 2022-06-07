 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two airlines now fly from Roanoke to LaGuardia daily

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU, The Roanoke Times

Delta Airlines began daily nonstop passenger flights to New York's LaGuardia Airport from Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Monday.

The new service creates a second option for getting to the New York metropolitan area. The action put pressure on American Airlines, which already flies from Roanoke to LaGuardia every day, to evaluate its fares and they dropped to some degree, airport spokesman Brad Boettcher said.

“What’s interesting about this is it’s the first market we have here that has direct competition between American and Delta on it,” Boettcher said. "There are now more seats in the market, so the more seats you have the better chance you have of getting a low fare."

A mid-July weekend round trip was priced at $198 on Delta and $303 on American, according to the online booking service Expedia. The same trip in mid-August was priced at $218 on Delta and $303 on American.

The Roanoke airport lost its direct service to LaGuardia around the time the pandemic began and was without it until November 2021 when American resumed the service, Boettcher said.

The flights take off around 2 p.m.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

