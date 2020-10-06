 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two charged for assault, stabbing in separate Christiansburg incidents
0 comments
top story

Two charged for assault, stabbing in separate Christiansburg incidents

{{featured_button_text}}

Christiansburg Police responded to two separate incidents — a domestic assault and a stabbing — on Monday night. 

Police were called to the 1900 block of Ridinger Street just after 8 p.m. On arrival, they found a woman with visible head injuries outside a residence on the street, according to a news release. 

A man who could be seen inside the residence closed the door and barricaded himself inside, where he remained for about two and a half hours until crisis negotiators urged him to surrender at about 10:36 p.m., police said. 

Christopher Blake Touchet, 27, of Christiansburg was charged with one count each of strangulation, abduction, domestic assault and willfully preventing a call to 911, according to the news release.

He was being held Tuesday without bond in the Montgomery County Jail. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While police were responding to the domestic assault, a stabbing was reported on Roanoke Street, near the intersection of Arrowhead Trail. 

When a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, the deputy found a man with stab wounds to the upper body and began to administer aid, according to the news release. 

A witness indicated the suspect fled the scene on foot and provided a name and description. A search was initiated and a man was found in the 500 block of Republic Road not long after, police said.

Kade Dominic Carter, 21, of Christiansburg, was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, according to the news release. 

He was being held Tuesday without bond at the Montgomery County Jail. 

Michael Lee Ponce, 50, of Goodview, was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, according to the news release. Police said they did not have any additional information about his condition.

Police said there is no ongoing danger to the community.  

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Task force nets 138 arrests in Roanoke cases
Crime News

Task force nets 138 arrests in Roanoke cases

A local, state and federal task force has made 138 arrests over the past two weeks, serving warrants in cases ranging from shootings to drug distribution, authorities announced Thursday. The blitz was dubbed Operation Street Sweeper.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Enrichment Centers give Roanoke-area students a new place to learn virtually

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert