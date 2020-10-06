Two charged for assault, stabbing in separate Christiansburg incidents

Christiansburg Police responded to two separate incidents — a domestic assault and a stabbing — on Monday night.
Police were called to the 1900 block of Ridinger Street just after 8 p.m. On arrival, they found a woman with visible head injuries outside a residence on the street, according to a news release.
A man who could be seen inside the residence closed the door and barricaded himself inside, where he remained for about two and a half hours until crisis negotiators urged him to surrender at about 10:36 p.m., police said.
Christopher Blake Touchet, 27, of Christiansburg was charged with one count each of strangulation, abduction, domestic assault and willfully preventing a call to 911, according to the news release.
He was being held Tuesday without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.
While police were responding to the domestic assault, a stabbing was reported on Roanoke Street, near the intersection of Arrowhead Trail.
When a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, the deputy found a man with stab wounds to the upper body and began to administer aid, according to the news release.
A witness indicated the suspect fled the scene on foot and provided a name and description. A search was initiated and a man was found in the 500 block of Republic Road not long after, police said.
Kade Dominic Carter, 21, of Christiansburg, was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, according to the news release.
He was being held Tuesday without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.
Michael Lee Ponce, 50, of Goodview, was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, according to the news release. Police said they did not have any additional information about his condition.
Police said there is no ongoing danger to the community.
