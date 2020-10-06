Two charged for assault, stabbing in separate Christiansburg incidents

Christiansburg Police responded to two separate incidents — a domestic assault and a stabbing — on Monday night.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Ridinger Street just after 8 p.m. On arrival, they found a woman with visible head injuries outside a residence on the street, according to a news release.

A man who could be seen inside the residence closed the door and barricaded himself inside, where he remained for about two and a half hours until crisis negotiators urged him to surrender at about 10:36 p.m., police said.

Christopher Blake Touchet, 27, of Christiansburg was charged with one count each of strangulation, abduction, domestic assault and willfully preventing a call to 911, according to the news release.

He was being held Tuesday without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

While police were responding to the domestic assault, a stabbing was reported on Roanoke Street, near the intersection of Arrowhead Trail.

When a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, the deputy found a man with stab wounds to the upper body and began to administer aid, according to the news release.