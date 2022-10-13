Two dead after single-vehicle accident at Williamson Road intersection

Roanoke police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people Thursday morning.

Police said in a press release that they were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Williamson and Airport roads at about 8:15 a.m.

"Unfortunately both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene," the press release said.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

At about the same time, Delores Goneau, 51, of Roanoke said she drove by the scene.

"I was taking my son to work when we noticed that our normal route had been blocked by police," Goneau said in a text Thursday afternoon. "We took a different route, and I noticed that there was a very bad wreck."

After dropping her son off at work, Goneau said she passed the scene again and stopped to take a picture.

The image, which she shared in a Roanoke community Facebook group, depicts the scene blocked by police tape, and an SUV nose-down over a wall surrounding a parking lot.

Goneau, who said she's lived in Roanoke her entire life, said she's never seen a crash like it in the intersection.

"This is still an active investigation and details of what led to the crash are limited at this time," the Roanoke police press release said.