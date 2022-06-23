Two dead after two separate Franklin County auto crashes

Two men are dead after two different fatal vehicle crashes within 15 hours in Franklin County, Virginia State Police said Thursday.

On Wednesday at about 8:40 a.m., a 2018 Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Virginia 116 (Jubal Early Highway), two miles north of Virginia 122 (Booker T. Washington Highway) at Burnt Chimney, when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Ford F-250 head-on.

Police have identified Jonathan Eric Lewis, 44, of Danville, as the driver of the Hyundai. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Also, a single-vehicle crash occurred Thursday at about 12:30 a.m. on Wades Gap Road, at the intersection of Dillon’s Mill Road near Callaway.

A 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on Dillon’s Mill Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.

Police have identified Jason Lynn Hicks, 44, of Boones Mill, as the driver of the car. He died at the scene.

Both crashes remain under Virginia State Police investigation.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.