Two early voting locations sought in Montgomery County

“They’re treated just the same as a ballot cast on election day,” Howard said. “So depending on what kind of safety we’re talking about, it can be either way.”

Another issue Howard discussed: The measures that will be put in place for in-person voting itself.

Howard said the state has provided localities with supplies of personal protective equipment such as face shields and masks. He said door handles and voting stations will be routinely cleaned.

Howard said one-time use ink pens will also be provided “so our voters can have as an experience as possible.”

There was another question concerning the possibility that Virginia Tech and Radford University students could get sent home midway through the fall semester due to increases on COVID-19 cases.

They can request that absentee ballots be mailed to their home, or they can vote on their way out of town, Viar said.

Jes Davis, the assistant director for leadership and civic engagement at Virginia Tech, said the university is looking to put together election-related marketing before the students return.