Two early voting locations sought in Montgomery County

Montgomery County election officials are seeking approval of two locations for in-person early voting this year - a measure that would be unprecedented for the locality.
Montgomery Registrar Connie Viar highlighted the proposal Thursday evening during a meeting of the League of Women Voters of Montgomery County. Viar, along with a few New River Valley registrars, took part in the meeting via Zoom and spoke on various measures and conditions that will affect balloting for the upcoming Nov. 3 election.
The plan that Viar’s office is proposing is to use space at the mall in Christiansburg - now called Uptown Christiansburg - and a spacious room in her own department for what’s referred to as no excuse absentee voting.
Viar said the county attorney was just granted permission to run notices of the proposal in the newspaper. The plan requires approval from the county Board of Supervisors, which she said plans to vote on the matter Aug. 24.
“Hopefully, that night the board approves both locations,” Viar said. “Our office is small, so there’s no way we can handle the crowd.”
The proposal would be a way to benefit voters looking to take advantage of a new law that allows early voting as early as 45 days before the election without the provision of an application or a reason to vote early.
The Montgomery registrar’s plan also comes as she and her peers, both locally and statewide, anticipate surges in absentee balloting this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
If approved, Montgomery County’s satellite spaces will be open from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31, Viar said. The mall space will specifically be located at Wonder Universe: A Children’s a Museum, a venue that provides interactive exhibits geared toward early childhood development.
Radford Registrar Tracy Howard said during Thursday's meeting that he anticipates up to 60% of balloting will be done via mail or early voting.
The registrars were also asked to explain some of the absentee voting process, including how someone requests such a mail-in ballot.
Howard said the easiest route is to visit the Virginia Department of Elections website. He said voters can also stop by the registrar’s office to fill out a vote-by-mail application.
As far as casting the absentee vote, it’s simply a matter of following instructions after the ballot arrives in the mail, he said.
There was another question about the safest way to vote this year, in light of the pandemic.
Howard said the best way to ensure a vote is counted is to vote early in person. He said voters can also be assured by mailing their ballots.
“They’re treated just the same as a ballot cast on election day,” Howard said. “So depending on what kind of safety we’re talking about, it can be either way.”
Another issue Howard discussed: The measures that will be put in place for in-person voting itself.
Howard said the state has provided localities with supplies of personal protective equipment such as face shields and masks. He said door handles and voting stations will be routinely cleaned.
Howard said one-time use ink pens will also be provided “so our voters can have as an experience as possible.”
There was another question concerning the possibility that Virginia Tech and Radford University students could get sent home midway through the fall semester due to increases on COVID-19 cases.
They can request that absentee ballots be mailed to their home, or they can vote on their way out of town, Viar said.
Jes Davis, the assistant director for leadership and civic engagement at Virginia Tech, said the university is looking to put together election-related marketing before the students return.
Howard said he hasn’t been in contact with Radford University yet, but plans to work with them to least put out an email blast that will provide information on voter registration.
Elizabeth Obenshain, president of Montgomery County's League of Women Voters, said her organization, even with the limitations imposed by the pandemic, has worked on goals such as trying to register 90% of Tech's student body. She said the organization has also employed social media to reach high school seniors and their parents about registering to vote.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.