Two found shot to death in Pearisburg home
Two found shot to death in Pearisburg home

Police are not identifying a man and woman found shot to death Tuesday morning in a Pearisburg home.

An investigation is continuing but town police Chief Jackie Martin said that he does not think anyone besides the two people was involved in their deaths.

Martin said Wednesday that the man and woman, both in their 60s, were found at 8:01 a.m. in their residence in the 300 block of Orchard Drive. Both were dead when they were found, Martin said.

The bodies were taken to the state medical examiner's office for determination of a probable cause of death. Martin said he hopes to have a report from the medical examiner later this week, and may identify the two people after that.

