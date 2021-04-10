Two hurt in Montgomery County crash

Two people were hurt in a midday crash on Virginia 8 in Montgomery County, the county reported.

The wreck occurred around noon, a news release posted on the county Emergency Services Facebook page said. Two people were taken to the hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

The news release did not name the injured people, say what caused the crash, or give the location on Virginia 8 where it happened.

Photos posted with the news release showed a red Ford F-350 with heavy front-end damage and its air bags deployed, and a dark-colored four-door hatchback with its front end demolished and its windshield smashed.

Responding to the crash were crews from the Riner Volunteer Fire Department, Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad, and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the news release said.

— Mike Gangloff

