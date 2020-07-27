Two injured in Christiansburg wreck

Two men were injured and traffic was shut down for several hours Monday after a midday wreck atop Christiansburg Mountain.

Scott Stanley Sisson, 50, of Shawsville and Aubrey Mills, 69, of Blacksburg both were taken to hospitals, a news release from the town of Christiansburg said. Sisson was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries described as life-threatening, and Mills was transported to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center with what appeared to be less-serious injuries, the news release said.

The wreck occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on Christiansburg's Roanoke Street, just east of Kirby Drive. According to the town's description, Sisson was driving east in a 2001 Hyundai Sonata when it drifted across the center line and collided with a westbound 1997 Dodge pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer. The pickup and trailer turned over.

The pickup's driver, Roger Dean Collins, 44, of Riner, was not injured, nor were two of his three passengers, the news release said. Mills was the third passenger in the pickup.

Emergency crews had to extricate Sisson from the Hyundai, the news release said.

Roanoke Street was closed until about 3:22 p.m. while vehicles and debris were cleared, the town said.

No one was charged and investigators continue to try to determine the exact cause of the crash, the town said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.