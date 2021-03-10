 Skip to main content
Two killed in boating crash at Claytor Lake
Two killed in boating crash at Claytor Lake

Two people were killed in a boating collision Wednesday morning at Claytor Lake, according to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

The crash between two vessels was reported just before noon, officials said.

The department's investigation was ongoing, and no other information was immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

