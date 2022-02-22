Two killed in motorcycle crash Monday in Pulaski County

Two motorcyclists died and a pickup truck driver was injured Monday in a Pulaski County wreck, the county sheriff's office reported Tuesday.
None of the people involved in the crash were identified and few details of the incident were given.
According to a sheriff's office news release, dispatchers received a call at about 3:58 p.m. about a crash on Draper Mountain. Two motorcycles and a pickup truck were involved in a wreck that occurred on Lee Highway (U.S.11) just south of its intersection with Hermosa Drive, the news release said.
Both motorcyclists died and the pickup driver was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, the news release said.
Mike Gangloff
Mike Gangloff covers crime, breaking news and courts in the New River Valley. He can be reached at mike.gangloff@roanoke.com or (540) 381-1669.
