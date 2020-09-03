Two killed in separate Montgomery County wrecks: a nurse and a musician

Two people died Saturday in separate crashes that occurred almost an hour and about one mile apart on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County, Virginia State Police said Wednesday.
Chelsea Rae King, 29, of Christiansburg, a nurse who worked at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, and David Thomas Tucker, 28, a musician and composer who lived in California, were killed in the wrecks.
The first crash came at 6:19 p.m. at the 119.2 mile marker of southbound I-81, state police said.
King, driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, moved from the center lane to the right lane and hit the back of a 2014 International tractor-trailer. The Jeep caught fire and King died at the scene, state police said.
State police said the truck driver was not injured.
King’s medical colleagues described her as “very smart and energetic … with a wonderful bedside manner,” LewisGale spokeswoman Linda Scarborough wrote in an email.
“We mourn the loss of such a talented, young and vibrant member of our team,” Scarborough wrote, adding the hospital system’s condolences to King’s family, friends and co-workers.
A second collision came at 7:05 p.m. at the 120.4 mile marker, amid a traffic backup from the initial wreck, Sgt. Rick Garletts of the state police wrote in an email.
David Thomas Tucker, 28, in a 2006 Infinity, ran into the rear of a 2019 Mack tractor-trailer. Tucker was from California, Garletts wrote. The officer did not have more specific information on Tucker’s home.
According to state police, Tucker was wearing a seat belt but also died at the scene of the crash. The truck driver was unhurt.
Tim Huling, an associate professor at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, identified Tucker as a 2017 graduate of the school who wrote for films and television shows. Tucker’s page on the IMBd film website listed an assortment of music-related credits, including composition credits for two short films, one a Civil War-related virtual reality project that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and an episode of the series “Fall Into Me.” He also played music under the name Davey Thomas Ronaldo and IMBd listed an additional composition credit under that name.
“He is missed with great pain by his fellow Berklee alumni and Berklee’s film scoring faculty,” Huling wrote in an email. “He was a good friend, a talented composer, a person of character.”
Both crashes continue to be investigated, state police said.
