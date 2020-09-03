Two killed in separate Montgomery County wrecks: a nurse and a musician

Two people died Saturday in separate crashes that occurred almost an hour and about one mile apart on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County, Virginia State Police said Wednesday.

Chelsea Rae King, 29, of Christiansburg, a nurse who worked at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, and David Thomas Tucker, 28, a musician and composer who lived in California, were killed in the wrecks.

The first crash came at 6:19 p.m. at the 119.2 mile marker of southbound I-81, state police said.

King, driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, moved from the center lane to the right lane and hit the back of a 2014 International tractor-trailer. The Jeep caught fire and King died at the scene, state police said.

State police said the truck driver was not injured.

King’s medical colleagues described her as “very smart and energetic … with a wonderful bedside manner,” LewisGale spokeswoman Linda Scarborough wrote in an email.

“We mourn the loss of such a talented, young and vibrant member of our team,” Scarborough wrote, adding the hospital system’s condolences to King’s family, friends and co-workers.