Two men plead guilty to federal charges in drug-related shootout at Roanoke home

Two drug dealers admitted Tuesday to participating in a wild shootout with a group of disgruntled customers who showed up at a Roanoke apartment where a marijuana transaction had earlier gone bad.

Chad Matthew Custer and Aaron Lee Woods pleaded guilty to distributing more than 100 kilograms of marijuana over a three-year period and, on the night of July 10, 2018, to firing guns in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Jacob Aldridge, 19, of Salem, died after being struck in the back of the head with a bullet fired from an assault rifle equipped with a laser sight.

Although Custer and Woods admitted to exchanging gunfire, they did not fire the shot that killed Aldridge, according to defense attorneys Rob Dean and Jimmy Turk.

A third occupant of the Eastern Avenue apartment, Darion Harvey, was sentenced earlier this year to 26 years in prison for his role in case, which including firing the shot that struck Aldridge as he was driving away from the scene.

Custer, 23, and Woods, 28, both face mandatory minimum sentences of 15 years in prison. Their only chance at a lesser punishment would be through cooperation with authorities.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charlene Day did not say during a hearing Tuesday in Roanoke’s federal court whether the government will file a motion acknowledging their assistance, which would allow for more lenient sentences.

U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski ordered a background report on Custer and Woods before they are sentenced. No date has been set. Both are currently incarcerated.

In earlier testimony, the northeast Roanoke apartment was described as similar to a fast-food restaurant, with customers driving up to purchase drugs at all hours of the day and night, often with guns in plain sight, and leaving quickly.

On the day he died, Aldridge and two friends showed up at the apartment to make a buy, which did not go through because of “mistrust between the parties about the intended marijuana transaction,” according to evidence presented Tuesday.

They returned about 9:45 p.m., arriving in a gold Mercedes with the lights turned off.

A brick was then thrown through the front window of the apartment, witnesses said. After numerous shots were fired by both parties, four men who were with Aldridge fled on foot.

A short time later, as Aldridge was driving away in the Mercedes, Harvey — who by then had run out of ammunition — retrieved an assault rifle from the apartment and fired several shots, one of which struck the 19-year-old in the head.

Both Custer and Woods said Tuesday that they were caught by surprise when the brick was thrown through the apartment window, and that they fired shots at the attackers only to defend themselves.

But claims of self-defense do not apply to a federal charge of firing a gun in the furtherance of drug trafficking.