Two men stabbed in downtown Roanoke; suspect arrested
Two men were stabbed Friday night in downtown Roanoke, and an acquaintance has been charged with malicious wounding.

Police responding to the incident near the Market Building at about 9:15 p.m. found two men with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The men, who were not named in a news release from the Roanoke Police Department, were rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

A suspect was identified on the scene, and police arrested Kemarcus Curry, 34, on two counts of malicious wounding.

Police said all three men were known to one another, and a verbal argument escalated into a physical one that led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 540-344-8500. Texts can be sent to 274637 beginning with "RoanokePD." Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

